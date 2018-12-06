Calling all parents with children 12 and under! You might want to double-check your children’s symptoms and your medicine cabinets, after several brands of infant liquid ibuprofen have been recalled. The ibuprofen is currently being sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Family Dollar store, and have voluntarily been recalled after medical experts believe they potentially have a higher concentration of the drug than advertised.

Pharmaceutical company Tris Pharma Inc. manufactures the medication under the brand names Equate, CVS Health, and Family Wellness. They are packed in 0.5- ounce bottles. These products are used to treat children who might be suffering from joint pain, fever, or a common cold.

All products were sold under the generic brand label in each store. The higher concentration of ibuprofen could cause potential complication for toddlers. There is a possibility infants who are more susceptible to high potency level of drug can be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury. Possible adverse effects can include vomiting, nausea, epigastric pain, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Baby ibuprofen recalled due to products that have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen. The drugs were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar locations under store-brand names. Tris Pharma issued the notice on Wednesday. HE-14TH pic.twitter.com/tBwHOJ0wRo — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) December 6, 2018

As of Thursday, December 6, there have been no reports of customers suffering from these adverse effects, but to prevent any possible issues, wholesaler and relates are expected to take the recalled products off their shelves. If you are concerned you have purchased a recalled batch of Ibuprofen or are worried about your child’s safety, you should consult with your physician or healthcare provider immediately. You can also contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 or through their customer service email at info@bigilarebp.com for any questions about the recalled product.

While there have been no reports of injury, it is important to note that taking higher concentrations of ibuprofen can make small children ill and cause serious stomach and permanent kidney damage. Which is why it is important to check your medicine cabinets as soon as possible!

IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO PASS THIS ON! Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar is being recalled because it may have higher levels of ibuprofen than normal. This could cause permanent NSAID-associated renal injury in some infants: https://t.co/MERDvVC2nB — WSBT (@WSBT) December 6, 2018

The following products are being recalled:

The affected product at Walmart

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19

Lot numbers: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A.

The affected product at CVS Pharmacy

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle,

Expiration date: 08/19

Product number: 00717024A.

The affected product at Family Dollar