Recall Alert: 29,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Links May Have Metal Inside

Put that sausage down! Sorry sausage lovers, it looks like you might want to find another breakfast food for a little while. Kentucky-based CTI Foods LLC is recalling 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links fearing contamination with extraneous material, including pieces of metal!

The U.S. Department of Agriculture discovered the contamination on December 10 after five consumer complaints of metal pieces found inside Jimmy Dean frozen ready-to-eat sausages. The recall affects 23.4-ounce pouches of ‘Jimmy Dean Heat n’ Serve Original sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey’.

The sausage links were produced on August 4, 2018. All packaging has a use date of January 31, 2019, with a timestamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. It also has the case code A6382168 and bears and establishment number EST. 19085. The items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.

The USDA did confirm no one has suffered any injuries, but the agency is urging consumers who may have bought the potentially contaminate links to either return them to the store they bought them at, or throw them out. If you have any question you can contact Jimmy Dean Customer sErvice line at 855-383-3101.

I don’t know, but it seems like the Food Safety and Inspection Service are out to get us all, guys. First, it was the unlimited pounds of beef recall, then it was the cake mix recall for salmonella concerns, then it was the lettuce recall for E. Coli. It’s a never-ending cycle! Just let us eat cake!