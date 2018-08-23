More than a dozen children’s medicines are being recalled due to contamination that could result in increased infections. The FDA announced that King Bio issued a voluntary recall for 32 of its children’s medicine due to “microbial contamination” that could be life-threatening. The recall affects around one year’s worth of medicine made to treat everything from coughs, fevers, anxiety, to chickenpox. King Bio stated their products made between April and August have tested positive but has not had any reports of injury or illness as of now due to the issue.

Although King Bio is describing the number as a “small percentage” it has issued the recall out of an abundance of caution. The homeopathic medicine company stated they are sending letters to customers and distributors to arrange for a return and replacement system of the recalled medication. Customs and consumers can contact King Bio by email at recall@kingbio.com to make a return. Consumers are asked to contact their healthcare provider or physician if they experience any symptoms relating to taking or using the products.

RECALL ALERT: King Bio recalls dozens of infant medicines for possible microbial contamination https://t.co/5XlC9ZsMRV pic.twitter.com/llRXTKEk7T — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 23, 2018

The products listed below have been contaminated and all come in 2-ounce bottles unless otherwise noted. The SafeCARE RX brand (labeled SCRX) is only used by medical professionals.