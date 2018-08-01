Leonardo DiCaprio Tweets Support For Firefighters Battling Carr Fire

Hollywood Actor and environmental activist Leonardo Dicaprio has joined the bandwagon by showing his support for the Carr Fire Relief efforts. On July 31, the actor tweeted out the foundation’s donation site and asked his followers for help to protect the lives of people affected by the Carr Fire, Ferguson Fire, and Cranston Fire. The Oscar winner has been a long time supporter to the organization and has even established the Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation in 1998. The organization seeks to bring funding and attention to programs including those related to conservation and climate change.

Thank you to the firefighters risking their lives to protect people affected by the #CarrFire #FergusonFire #CranstonFire. To donate to the @CAFireFound and help firefighters and fire victims, click here: https://t.co/8c7m4lH82x. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) July 31, 2018

The California Fire foundation responded by thanking the celebrity for his ongoing support of California’s firefighters. The community has received several donations and visits from people around the area who want to help and thank local authorities helping with the fires. As of July 31st, the Carr Fire has charged more than 110,000 acres and has destroyed 884 homes in Shasta County. The fires in Northern California have claimed 8 lives, including two firefighters. Firefighters from across the country have been sent to help California to help crews stretched to the limit as they battle 17 wildfires in the state.

Thank you @LeoDiCaprio for your ongoing support of California's firefighters! https://t.co/8ed3FwGGrm — CA Fire Foundation (@CAFireFound) July 31, 2018

According to the donation website, The California Fire Foundation provides critical support to the surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, fire victims and the communities they serve. The tax-deductible donations help commemorate fallen heroes, offer scholarship to children of fallen fighters and provide aid to victims of fire or natural disasters.

Other celebrity actors who have helped the Carr Fire victims include Guy Fieri, Elizabeth Banks, Rob Lowe, Brian White, Jaime Camil, Lauren Ash.

Grateful for the brave firefighters putting their own lives on the line to keep CA safe. Support @CAFireFound here https://t.co/LNC2ian7oH — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 1, 2018

Thankful for the firefighters risking their lives to protect people affected by the #CarrFire #FergusonFire #CranstonFire. Donate to @CAFireFound to help firefighters and fire victims by clicking here https://t.co/n6uBLGp4ji — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 31, 2018

