An Alabama lawmaker is opposed to arming teachers because most of them are women and “are scared of guns,” AL.com reported.

State Rep. Harry Shiver, R-Stockton, opposes a bill that would allow school districts to designate trained teachers and administrators to carry guns on school grounds.





“I’m not saying all (women), but in most schools, women are (the majority) of the teachers,” Shiver told AL.com on Thursday. “Some of them just don’t want to (be trained to possess firearms). If they want to, then that’s good. But most of them don’t want to learn how to shoot like that and carry a gun.”

Shiver is a retired physical education teacher and coach. The bill is headed to the full House after getting a favorable report in committee, AL.com reported. Shiver said he likely will abstain when the bill comes to a vote.

“We don’t need to have a lady teacher in a school that’s got a firearm,” Shiver told WSFA. “I taught for 32 years, and it’s mostly ladies that’s teaching.”

