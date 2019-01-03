Menu
Family's Whirlpool Refrigerator Explodes Inside Their Home
bleach Flickr: Mike Mozart

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says a woman told deputies she threw bleach into her boyfriend’s eyes on a dare.

The State reports 56-year-old Barbara Davis told deputies she was cleaning during a New Year’s Day argument with her 54-year-old boyfriend when he dared her to throw it at him. Authorities did not immediately release his identity.

Davis told Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies that she believed her boyfriend was going to attack her, so she threw the bleach.

A sheriff’s office report says the man told deputies he had lost his vision. He refused medical treatment.

The report says deputies found bleach stains in the living room of the Duncan home and on a sofa. Davis was charged with second-degree domestic violence. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
