9-Year-Old Texas Boy Rescued From Human Trafficker Trying to Sell Him
Man Who Faked Being a DEA Agent to Steal from Immigrants Gets 10 Years in Prison (Photo by Eric Kayne/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eric Kayne/Getty Images)

A man who prosecutors say faked being a law officer and stole more than $300,000 from immigrants in Texas and Illinois who were seeking legal status has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Modesto Gonzalez III was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors say Gonzalez impersonated a Drug Enforcement Agent and told immigrants in the Austin and Chicago areas that they would be deported if they didn’t pay him thousands of dollars apiece. Prosecutors say he later demanded that the immigrants pay him taxes.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Caldwell County man must repay the victims.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gonzalez has three prior convictions for impersonating a law officer and impersonation-based theft.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
