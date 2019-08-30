Menu
Watch This Speed-Eater DEMOLISH 3.5 Jars of Mayo in 3 Minutes Read this Next

Watch This Speed-Eater DEMOLISH 3.5 Jars of Mayo in 3 Minutes
Advertisement
Vegas Sledgehammer Killing (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Police don’t believe a woman knew a man accused of bludgeoning her to death with a sledgehammer while her 911 call from a Las Vegas laundromat went dead, authorities said Thursday.

The woman told a dispatcher she was alone and that a man was outside with a sledgehammer before screaming was heard and the line disconnected a little after 5 a.m., Las Vegas police said.

Arriving officers found 36-year-old Clinton E. Taylor nearby, covered with blood and carrying a sledgehammer near the laundromat, police said.

The woman wasn’t immediately identified.

A statement from police said detectives think the killing was a random act of violence.

Taylor was being held at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance Friday, during which he is expected to have an attorney appointed to his defense.

Watch: TOP 6 SELF-DEFENSE HANDGUNS FOR WOMEN

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like