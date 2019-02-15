Menu
3 Boys Buy Over 200 Flowers For Girls at Kansas Middle School For Valentine's Day Read this Next

3 Boys Buy Over 200 Flowers For Every Girl at Kansas Middle School For Valentine's Day
Advertisement
Police Officer Lit on Fire

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man tossed a flammable liquid on an Ohio sheriff’s deputy trying to arrest him and set him on fire, causing severe burns.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was injured Thursday evening in Rootstown Township, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 45-year-old Jay Brannon has been charged with arson and attempted murder. He is to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Sheriff David Doak says other deputies suffered smoke inhalation. Authorities say Brannon also ignited a can and tossed it at deputies to evade arrest. The building caught fire and was damaged.

The injured deputy is being treated at an Akron hospital.

Brannon was originally suspected of tampering with evidence, but that warrant has been discontinued. He hasn’t yet been assigned a lawyer who can comment.

Watch: Police Department Seeks Volunteers to Get Drunk For Special Training

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like