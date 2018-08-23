A man who escaped being gored and trampled to death by a bison, thanks to what I assume was either God’s generosity or negligence, will now serve 130 days in jail for harassing that bison, which he did earlier this summer in Yellowstone National Park, as well as for misconduct in another national park. This guy, uh, might have problems.

55-year-old Raymond Reinke was captured on video at Yellowstone National Park harassing a bison that was crossing a road and stopped traffic. In the video (shown below) Reinke generally acts like a lunatic while the confused bison decides whether or not to wreck this idiot’s world. (The bison, as it would turn out, chose wrongly.)

Reinke, who is from Pendleton, Oregon, was arrested on August 3rd in Glacier National Park. This after he was cited for misconduct in Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. He was ultimately charged with harassing wildlife, interfering with law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

So, yeah, this guy is weird as hell and is apparently a serial, um, national park disturber? Odd but I guess he could be doing a way worse crime serially, so that’s a win, at least.