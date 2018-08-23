Menu
Go Topless Day Parade Returns Read this Next

Go Topless Day Returns This Weekend Across the U.S.
Advertisement
Man Caught on Video Harassing Bison at State Park, Gets Jail Time The Smoking Gun

A man who escaped being gored and trampled to death by a bison, thanks to what I assume was either God’s generosity or negligence, will now serve 130 days in jail for harassing that bison, which he did earlier this summer in Yellowstone National Park, as well as for misconduct in another national park. This guy, uh, might have problems.

55-year-old Raymond Reinke was captured on video at Yellowstone National Park harassing a bison that was crossing a road and stopped traffic. In the video (shown below) Reinke generally acts like a lunatic while the confused bison decides whether or not to wreck this idiot’s world. (The bison, as it would turn out, chose wrongly.)

Reinke, who is from Pendleton, Oregon, was arrested on August 3rd in Glacier National Park. This after he was cited for misconduct in Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. He was ultimately charged with harassing wildlife, interfering with law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

So, yeah, this guy is weird as hell and is apparently a serial, um, national park disturber? Odd but I guess he could be doing a way worse crime serially, so that’s a win, at least.

Watch: HERE’S WHY MONTANA IS TAKING ACTION AGAINST CWD, DESPITE TIGHT FUNDS

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like