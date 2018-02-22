Menu
the view school shooting Read this Next

The ladies of "The View" just can't resist talking about porn and Trump
Advertisement

During CNN’s Wednesday night town hall with Florida lawmakers, survivors of last week’s high school shooting and members of the NRA, Senator Marco Rubio attempted to explain why a ban on assault rifles wouldn’t have prevented the tragedy, and the audience’s reaction was not quite what he was hoping for.


While explaining what a ban on assault rifles would do, the Republican senator from Florida said to ensure no one would “get around it.”

“You would literally have to ban every semi-automatic rifle that’s sold in America.” A surprised Rubio, who appeared to have been hoping to convince the audience against such an idea, was met with a solid ten seconds of applause that overwhelmed the room.

“Fair enough, fair enough,” the senator said as the cheers died down.

The moment came just after a grieving father called Rubio’s reaction to the mass shooting “pathetically weak” and asked whether the senator would support banning assault rifles like Nikolas Cruz’s AR-15 in order to save the lives of children.

RELATED: Another high schooler was stopped with a loaded gun, but it’s what he had at home that’s even scarier

“It’s too easy to get. It is a weapon of war,” the father emotionally said. “The fact that you can’t stand with everybody else in this building and say that, I’m sorry.”

A flustered Rubio assured him, “I do believe what you’re saying is true” before launching into his argument against an assault rifles ban.

CNN’s town hall follows last week’s shooting at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School where gunman Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people and injured over a dozen more. In the time since, many of the school’s surviving students have been commanding public attention and demanding a conversation about gun reform in the United States.

RELATED: Authorities share devastating news a day after an Ohio 7th grader shot himself in his school’s bathroom

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Nearly 2 decades after going to prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Rae Carruth seeks custody of their son

Nearly 2 decades after going to prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Rae Carruth seeks custody of their son

Woman accuses police of citing “very fragile” grandmother after injuring her in a wellness check

Woman accuses police of citing “very fragile” grandmother after injuring her in a wellness check

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

A fiery debate about how to brush your teeth takes internet by storm

A fiery debate about how to brush your teeth takes internet by storm

McDonald’s is removing items from their Happy Meal menu to make them healthier

McDonald’s is removing items from their Happy Meal menu to make them healthier

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement