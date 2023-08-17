In one of the most recent updates from the Maui fires that ravaged homes and killed more than 100 people, the Maui Emergency Chief claimed he does not regret failing to sound the sirens.

Videos by Rare

When asked directly by a reporter: “Do you regret not sounding the sirens?” Chief Herman Andaya said: “I do not, and the reason why…” before he could finish, he was cut off by a reporter who claimed that survivors stated the alarms would have saved their neighbors and loved ones, per the New York Post.

Maui Emergency Chief “Does Not” Regret Failing To Sound Sirens

Chief Herman then gave his reasoning. He explained that those sirens are primarily used for tsunami warnings. Because of this he argued that people would have run toward the fire, instead of away. His point was that the general public of Hawaii is trained to seek high ground in the case of a tsunami. He added: “Had we sounded the siren that night, we’re afraid that people would have gotten mauka [toward the mountains] and if that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire.”

Whether or not the sirens would have helped or hindered the people’s escape from the raging fires, the ultimate devastation has been overwhelming. This disaster is the worst wildfire the US has seen in at least a century if not more. The death toll has risen to 110 and counting, thousands of people are displaced, and tens of thousands are without power.

Footage has also surfaced showing residents jumping into the ocean to escape the fires as the flames blast through their homes, shops, businesses, and restaurants, laying waste to Maui. Thankfully aid is being administered, hopefully it is not too late for those still missing. Our prayers go out to Maui.