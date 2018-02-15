McDonald’s is trying to make kids healthier by removing staples from their iconic Happy Meals.

The fast food chain announced Thursday that it will be removing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk as listed menu options, USAToday reported. It is also cutting the size of fries in the larger 6-piece chicken-nugget Mighty Kids Meal, Reuters reported.





RELATED: “What’s that lady doing?” boy at asks dad when NSFW ad pops up on McDonald’s gaming machine

Not everything is being taken away. Bottled water is being added as a Happy Meal drink option.

All is not lost for kids who will only eat cheeseburgers at the restaurant. They can still order the now-unlisted options by request.

Unhappy meal? McDonald’s fans might not be lovin’ the changes to the Happy Meal menu: pic.twitter.com/reoXgUug5J — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) February 15, 2018

The move to make the meals healthier comes as the company is trying to make a Happy Meal come in at 600 calories or less by 2022, NPR reported.

McDonald’s is hoping that by removing the choices from the official menu, customers will change their ordering and dining behavior. That is what happened when the company took soda off the official menu option for Happy Meals. Some customers ordered milk, water or juice with their meals, Reuters reported.

McDonald's is making a business decision. When you start losing billions of dollars because people don't want to eat unhealthy food and Happy Meals with toys look more like an enticement to begin a life of unhealthy eating, you make a decision. — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) February 15, 2018

The company is also looking at changing the options for the coveted toys that come with the meals. Right now 20 markets offer books as a year-round replacement for the toy. By the end of 2019, it will expand the program to 100 markets, Reuters reported.

RELATED: There are some big changes coming to McDonald’s this year