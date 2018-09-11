10-Year-Old Boy Survives After Falling Face First On Metal Meat Skewer

You know how some people are really really lucky? Like, extremely lucky that it makes you want to yell at the universe and ask it how it’s possible that person is so lucky? Well, 10-year-old Xavier Cunningham should probably buy a lottery ticket because this kid is the luckiest person I know! Xavier will miraculously be walking out of the hospital after being struck by a metal skewer in the head!

The young boy was climbing up to a treehouse with some friends when a group of yellow jackets began to attack them. The boy lost his balance, falling 4 feet off the ladder and landing head first on to the skewer that was left behind in the area. According to his father, Shannon Miller, Xavier was more upset about the yellow jackets than the metal piece sticking out of his face.

Doctors in Harrisonville, Missouri moved Xavier to The Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, immediately transferring him to the University of Kansas Health System. Once there, nearly 100 medical professionals worked together to save the young boy’s life, removing the meat skewer from the boy’s face. The skewer was sticking straight up out of the ground, and was a foot long, going all the way through the ark of the young boy head. Luckily, the skewer missed his brain, brainstem, and nerves, which is truly a miracle!

Rather than sending the boy directly to surgery, the team at the University of Kansas Health system spent hours gathering information from brain surgeons and ENT specialists, preparing for surgery to make sure Xavier would be able to walk away unharmed. After hours of being in surgery, Xavier walked away with a small Band-Aid on the left side of his face. As of today, the young boy is doing well and is even playing his favorite football games on Xbox. He is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days. There is an angel on his shoulder, no doubt about it!