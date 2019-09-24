Menu
Utah Restaurant Fire Extinguisher Read this Next

Watch Restaurant Owner Freak Out, Spray Fire Extinguisher in Man's Face for Smoking
Advertisement
Missouri Man ISIS

A 28-year-old Missouri man charged with plotting a terrorist attack on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City has pleaded guilty to one count.

KRCG reports Robert Lorenzo Hester, of Columbia, entered his plea Monday to providing material support or resources to terrorists.

Federal prosecutors charged Hester in February 2017 after a monthslong FBI investigation.

An affidavit released at the time said undercover agents posing as Islamic State sympathizers met with Hester several times. At their request, he provided materials such as nails and duct tape that he believed would be used to create bombs.

An FBI employee told Hester the attacks were planned for Presidents Day in Kansas City.

Hester received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in mid-2013 after serving for less than a year.

Watch: Texas Teenager Gets 20 Years For Aiding Terrorist Group

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like