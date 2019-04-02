Menu
Good Mom with a Gun Stops Attempted Abduction of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
Barboursville Police Department

A Mother in West Virginia is definitely the hero in this story, after a man was arrested and charged with attempted abduction with the help of her “secret weapon.” The mother said the man, from Egyptian descent, tried to grab her 5-year-old daughter at the Huntington Mall. The mother then went full Mama Bear Mode (because who wouldn’t) and decided to scare off 54-year-old Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan by pulling out her concealed gun from her purse!

Yes, this guy decided to mess with the wrong mother and daughter duo that day! Officers with the Barboursville Police Department said the woman called 911 immediately after, telling dispatchers that while her daughter and she were inside a department store, Zayan tried to grab the child by the arm. But luckily for the mother, the man quickly ran out of the store after seeing she was carrying more than simple shopping bags.

After a full description by the mother, mall security spotted him in the food court (because we all know that after an attempted kidnap you NEED some Chinese food), and was arrested and taken into custody. According to authorities, the man only spoke Arabic, and a translator was contacted over the phone during the arraignment. Zayan was forced to surrender his passport and is not allowed to leave the state of West Virginia. He is currently being held at Western Regional Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.

I guess this just goes to show you we never know who might or might not have a gun on them. So, maybe don’t go around doing stupid stuff, cause you might get shot and all. I don’t know, just a thought. This mother is seriously smart…and lucky.

