If you have teenagers, chances are you have heard about the dumb, scary and dangerous challenges that some have been participating around social media. If you don’t, then I suggest you try to stay away from social media, or the internet as a matter of fact (after reading this article, of course), because they have done it again. Teenagers are partaking in another social media suicide game challenge that is creating panic among their parents. Just last week, the “Hot Water Challenge” went viral, injuring several children around the world, by causing severe burns due to the hot boiling water being thrown at them. Now, there is a disturbing suicide online game going around through Facebook, WhatsApp Chats, and Youtube called “Momo.”

Authorities stated the game uses a haunting image of an “avatar” as its main character, which is a sculpted image of a woman with bulging eyes and a grotesque feature. The character was taken from the work of Japanese artist Midori Hayashi, who stated that he is not associated with the game in any way. According to the Computer Crime Unit in the Mexican state of Tabasco, the game started on Facebook, where members “challenged” to communicate with an unknown number. As of now, the“Momo game” has been reported in Argentina, Mexico, France, United States, and Germany.

The game ‘controller’ sends violent image to the person over any messaging app, claiming to know personal information about the player, and threatening them if they don’t follow orders, creating peer pressure. Players are often asked to kill themselves or post images and videos showing themselves committing suicide or self-harming.

This isn’t the first “challenge” that requires one to film themselves committing suicide. “Momo” has fueled comparison to the sinister “Blue Whale” challenge, leading to reports of suicide in the United States and Russia, as well as the Slenderman. Now, let’s not forget about the cinnamon challenge, salt and ice challenge, gallon challenge, Tide pod challenge….I can go on, and on, and on. But I won’t, because to be honest, I’m tired of all these challenges that just lead to accidents and death that can actually be avoided.

So, my question here is, why exactly are teenagers doing the challenges? I mean, I get they want to get views on social media, but is the end result really worth the risk? Is internet fame a real thing? We surely didn’t have these challenges when I was teenager, so how did these start and why do new ones continue to surface?

Unfortunately, there is no answer to that question because this is the world we live in now. Where shoving cinnamon and pouring hot water over you is the new social media game trend, and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon. To all parents out there who are scared, we are too, and are asking you to keep one eye open when it comes to online use and your children. Communicating with them is the best way to avoid these type of scenarios, even if it feels like there is a brick wall in between. Our number one priority should be to keep these children safe, so let’s try and do that as best as we can.