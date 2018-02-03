You might not know his name, but Randall Margraves is the father who captured national attention this week when he lunged at Larry Nassar–the former USA Gymnastics doctors convicted of sexually abusing dozens of girls. Deputies and attorneys managed to stop the enraged father before he could land a blow on Nassar





Now Margraves is getting support from others who saw that visceral moment. In only a day, over $30,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe set up to pay for possible legal fees that the father could face–though it doesn’t look like that will happen. Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent out an empathetic tweet about Margraves.

We all understand this father’s action. Nassar’s punishment will go far beyond sentencing. Behind bars, he’ll soon know what hell means. He’ll be well taken care of. https://t.co/6Fo47mppFo — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Right now, the angry father isn’t facing any charges and Aaron Pangborn–who claims to be a friend of Margraves’ and set up the page–wrote, “I will work with him and his family to ensure the funds collected will go to a good cause to help victims of sexual abuse.”

If you happened to miss the video, here’s the moment that Margraves lunged at Nassar:

Just before the judge handed down the sentencing, Margraves told her, “I would ask you to grant me five minutes alone in a locked room with this demon.” He then ran at the former doctor, and it took three officers to wrestle him to the ground where the father continued yelling, “I want that son of a bitch” and “give me one minute with that bastard.”

After he left the courtroom, the lead prosecutor told Nassar’s victims and family members, some of whom were openly weeping, “You cannot behave like this.”

Later on, Margraves apologized to the court, saying, “I lost control. I apologize a hundred times. I’m definitely calmed down. I’m embarrassed. I’m not here to upstage my daughters. I’m here to help them heal.” Later, the father told reporters, “My daughters are the heroes and the victims and the survivors of this terrible atrocity.” An attorney told CNN that the family has “not approved” any GoFundMe pages and asked that they be taken down.

Here are Margraves’ full remarks:

Nassar’s victims included some of America’s best gymnasts, including McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles. In the sentencing, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sent Nassar away for 40-175 years and told him, “I just signed your death warrant.” At another point during the proceedings, Aquilina tossed a letter that Nassar wrote in his defense back at him. Days later, a teary-eyed Biles told Hoda Kotb that she was “very happy” with the sentencing but added, “I wish she would have just given him a crazy number like 3,000 years or something.”

The fallout from the case has been swift. The entire board of USA Gymnastics was forced to step down after previously insisting that the sport’s governing body did nothing wrong. Nassar also worked with and abused gymnasts at Michigan State University and through the college worked to contain the backlash. MSU President Lou Anna Simon resigned in late January.