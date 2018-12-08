Menu
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska.

The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday.

Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing “ding dong ditch.” Stultz decided to check his security camera.

The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.

The family was relieved it was nothing else.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
