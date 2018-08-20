Summer is one of the best, and yet worst, seasons of the year. If you’re anything like me, you love to enjoy the weather outside with friends and family catching up with the sunshine. However, a lot of us suffer from major, major issues when it comes to the outdoors. For example, never-ending allergies, which can be a hassle if one doesn’t take anything to relieve your symptoms. Well, now, CVS has issued a huge recall for a popular sinus relief and allergies product.

A nasal spray sold under the CVS Health Brand is said to lead to life-threatening infections for certain patients. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Product Quest Manufacturing, maker of the CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist, has issued a voluntary recall for the product. The company discovered “microbiological contamination” identified as Pseudomonas Aeruginosa within the liquid.

The Holly Hill, a Florida-based maker of the clear substance, stated they had not identified any incidents connected to the product itself, which is sold in more than 10,000 CVS locations. Yet, repetitive use of nasal spray that contains a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection. This can be life-threatening in certain patients, such as those with immunocompromised (low immune system) or cystic fibrosis.

The CVS nasal spray comes with a 0.5-fluid ounce white bottle inside an orange box and used as a nasal decongestants. The recall covers 16,896 packages with the UPC code 50428432365 and an expiration date of September 2019. Product Quest urged customers to return the nasal spray to any CVS store or discard it, focusing on Lot# 173089j products. The company did state the recall only applies to products brought on or after October 1, 2017.