MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The nation’s first memorial to victims of lynching has drawn more than 100,000 visitors in its first three months — far exceeding some earlier estimates.
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery shares stories about some of the 4,400 black people slain in lynchings and other racial killings between 1877 and 1950. The names of those killed, if they are known, are engraved on 800 steel columns, with copies to be adopted by each U.S. county where lynchings happened.
Such a powerful day visiting The National Memorial for Peace and Justice and The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. The Memorial for Peace and Justice features 800 corten steel monuments, one for each county in the U.S. where a racial terror lynching took place, the names of the lynching victims are engraved on the columns. Most shocking in this memorial, is how many of the incidents occurred not so long ago. The Legacy Museum is located on the site of a former warehouse where black people were enslaved in Montgomery. The museum is a powerful reminder of the detrimental impacts of our nations history of slavery and how it has lead to continued racial inequality, police violence and mass incarceration of black bodies. These where just so incredibly well done. Kudos to the @eji_org for all of their work on this and not letting us forget how our past still impacts us in the present. #NeverForget
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that some visitors have been part of large groups. About 100 community leaders visited last month from Charlottesville, Virginia, where whites and blacks clashed in the streets and a woman was killed by a motorist during the “Unite the Right” rally last summer.