Naugatuck police have issued a missing alert for a family of four, who hasn’t been heard from since August 11, 2018. Authorities stated they were first notified the family was missing after they received a report from the Naugatuck School system. School administrators could not locate the two children, identified as 11-year-old Samantha Bravo and 14-year-old Christopher Bravo, who were enrolled last year and were last seen in June.

Naugatuck detectives went by the family’s last known residence but found the home had been sold. Parents, 33-year-old Jennifer Cubillos and 43-year-old Andres Bravo allegedly told family members they were moving to Florida. When interviewed, several family members said they last saw the parents in late June, early July, and had heard from them by text message until August 11. The last text message suggested the family of four needed money for car insurance and was trying to return back to Connecticut.

Naugatuck police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing family. Call 203-729-5221 with information. https://t.co/3iwOg45Y8T pic.twitter.com/GeTKos1Ana — Citizen's News (@mycitizensnews) September 6, 2018

Authorities stated there does not seem to be any criminal aspect to the incident but are concerned about the family’s safety, especially the children’s. They have now been listed as missing through the National Crime Information Center and authorities issued Silver Alerts for the children. The family believed to be with a car registered to the parents, a gray 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV, displaying Connecticut license plates AL-51810.

If you have any information of any of the family members you are asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the NYPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.