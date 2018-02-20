After spending nearly two decades in prison, Rae Carruth wrote a letter expressing an interesting wish he had for his release later in the year.





As WBTV recalls, the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver was convicted in 2001 of setting up the murder of his girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Authorities say Carruth contracted with a hit man to kill the 24-year-old mother of his child, who was seven months pregnant at the time. The football player, who was suspected of setting up the murder to avoid future child support payments, was sentenced to 18 to 24 years in prison.

He will be released this fall.

Former NFL player Rae Carruth will be a free man on October 22 of this year after doing this: pic.twitter.com/CIiM68E9Ra — Brandon | Penguins 35-22-4 (@Scout523) February 12, 2018

Adams was shot four times in the attack, and she died about a month afterward. However, she and Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, was delivered via emergency caesarean section on the night of the shooting. The boy has been in the care of his grandmother, Saundra Adams. He has lived his life with cerebral palsy, caused by a deprivation of oxygen and blood during his birth.

Despite Saundra’s care and his tarnished image, Carruth penned a 15-page letter expressing that he wished to receive both forgiveness and custody of his son.

Listen : Rae Carruth's words to Saundra Adams, the mother of the woman he conspired to kill. Watch the full story here : https://t.co/E8KLEmIR0v pic.twitter.com/azRp7h9FbB — Sarah Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) February 19, 2018

Saundra Adams has responded since learning of his request.

“I don’t see Rae Carruth having custody of Chancellor Lee Adams ever,” she said in an interview. “I’m not concerned about him getting custody of Chancellor.”

Cherica Adams' mother responds to Rae Carruth's jailhouse letter to care for his son… "I don't see Rae Carruth having custody of Chancellor Lee Adams. Ever." Saundra Adams' full "mixed emotions" reaction >>> https://t.co/FlS1EHKtGr #CLT #Panthers pic.twitter.com/2GupLYrYGA — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) February 19, 2018

As it turns out, many do not support his request, either.

So 18 years ago Rae Carruth killed the mother of his unborn child. The child survived + was raised by his grandmother. Rae Carruth is set to be released from prison next month, and wants custody of the child. This story is about as deplorable, as it gets https://t.co/YTwxzTNNxn — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 19, 2018

hopefully no judge in their right mind would give his developmentally delayed son to him since he's likely the cause of those impairments. Smh. — Lexi…Just Me. (@mschigyrl) February 19, 2018

I done sat up here and got pissed about that Rae Carruth writing a got damn letter talm bout he wants to care for Chancellor. Motherfucker you're the reason he will alway need care in the first place. — 🤷🏾‍♀️ Ree Ree 💫 (@AwkwardlyReeRee) February 19, 2018

Boy this mofo got a lot of nerve. The woman raising your son has found it in her heart to forgive you for MURDERING her daughter so you can have a relationship with him and the first thing you gon try to do when you get out is take him from her. What a piece of shit. — Monie Milaje ✨ (@_moniemontana) February 19, 2018

News Flash: Hey Rae Carruth, if you kill someone’s daughter you don’t get the right to lecture them about any falsehoods they may say about you in public! Your letter has you playing the victim. Apparently 20 years wasn’t enough time in jail… — King Jimmy (@kingjimmy1982) February 19, 2018

