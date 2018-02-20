After spending nearly two decades in prison, Rae Carruth wrote a letter expressing an interesting wish he had for his release later in the year.
As WBTV recalls, the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver was convicted in 2001 of setting up the murder of his girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Authorities say Carruth contracted with a hit man to kill the 24-year-old mother of his child, who was seven months pregnant at the time. The football player, who was suspected of setting up the murder to avoid future child support payments, was sentenced to 18 to 24 years in prison.
He will be released this fall.
Adams was shot four times in the attack, and she died about a month afterward. However, she and Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, was delivered via emergency caesarean section on the night of the shooting. The boy has been in the care of his grandmother, Saundra Adams. He has lived his life with cerebral palsy, caused by a deprivation of oxygen and blood during his birth.
Despite Saundra’s care and his tarnished image, Carruth penned a 15-page letter expressing that he wished to receive both forgiveness and custody of his son.
Saundra Adams has responded since learning of his request.
“I don’t see Rae Carruth having custody of Chancellor Lee Adams ever,” she said in an interview. “I’m not concerned about him getting custody of Chancellor.”
As it turns out, many do not support his request, either.
