ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York bartender’s TV interview led to his arrest after sheriff’s deputies recognized him as the suspect in a grand larceny case.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that Anthony Lamarca was arrested Friday after appearing on WUHF’s “Good Day Rochester” the day before.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said Lamarca had been wanted for third-degree grand larceny for more than a year.

Lamarca was interviewed for a segment about the upcoming New Year’s Eve party at the Rochester restaurant where he works.

He demonstrated how to mix a tequila-based cocktail called an Agave Apiary and said it gives him “a warm, fuzzy feeling” when customers enjoy his creations.

A contact for Lamarca or his lawyer could not immediately be found.

An "In God We Trust" sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student's grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor's idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

