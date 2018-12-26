Menu
Indonesian Tsunami Read this Next

Terrifying Video Shows the Moment the Indonesian Tsunami Swept Away an Unsuspecting Concert
Advertisement
pound cake and letter Twitter: @CandiceBenbow

If you’ve ever gotten fed up by a noisy neighbor, this hack is for you. Candice Marie Benbow was just wanted to get some sleep when her neighbor decided to throw a party and blast music from his apartment at three in the morning. Amit anger, Candice took the time to send a message to her noisy neighbor in the nicest way possible.

Candice got to work and wrote a tongue-in-cheek note to her neighbor, lamenting on how she expects to hear his music every evening and how she loves to hear some of her favorites and learn about some new songs she didn’t know before. She left the note on her neighbor’s doorstep along with a pound cake and shared her experience on Twitter. Get the popcorn and the tissues people, this is Twitter gold.

pound cake letter
Twitter: @CandiceBenbow

The letter went on to document what she could have been doing at that time in the night rather than be rattled awake by his music. She went on to share that she decided to bake him a cake around 4 AM, she stated she was being more considerate than he was.

Twitter: @CandiceBenbow

He wasn’t there to answer the door, but Candice noticed that the cake was gone the next time she looked, taking it as a good sign he saw the note. She continued tweeting, sharing that what she did was over-the-top, but the fact that he threw a house party in the middle of the night was outrageous as well.

Twitter: @CandiceBenbow

A day later Candice noticed that the music was much lower than usual. A few hours later she got the chance to meet her neighbor face to face! Turns out he’s a music video producer; It makes so much more sense now.

But that’s not all. After speaking with Tommy, Candice found out that this holiday season was the first without his daughter, who had died earlier this year. It just goes to show that everyone is going through something; a little cake and a gentle letter can go a long way.

Watch: 5 Types of Turtles You Can Have as Pets

Lyndsay Burginger About the author:
Lyndsay Burginger is a food and lifestyle writer as well as the Managing Editor of Wide Open Eats. Lyndsay has worked for companies such as America's Test Kitchen and Disney, and holds degrees in Creative Writing and Culinary Arts. When she's not writing or cooking you can find Lyndsay traveling ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like