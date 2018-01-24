A Kentucky high school was targeted by a shooter on Tuesday, leaving two dead and 17 others wounded, according to authorities. The identities of the deceased were revealed by the Kentucky State Police in a Facebook post.





Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both aged 15 and both students at Marshall County High School, where the shooting took place, lost their lives in the attack. The post also reported that at least five of the injured students are in critical condition.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old male student, faces charges that include two counts of murder and several counts of attempted murder.

Those in the area took to Facebook to memorialize the teenagers.

Holt was remembered as being “so happy and a great friend.”

Cope was not only a student, but also a baseball player for the high school.

The Kentucky State Police recreated a timeline of the events in another Facebook post. They explained that Holt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cope was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Local business owner Mitchell Garland told the Associated Press that there were students “running and crying and screaming … just kids running down the highway.”

In a press conference, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin applauded the work done by law enforcement and those who administered emergency services.

“[They] ensured that this was not a more painful incident than what has occurred,” he said.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard W. Sanders added that students and faculty at the school were previously trained on what to do during a mass shooting, saying they “reacted appropriately” during Tuesday’s incident.

“I beg of you again to respect the fact that these children belong to this community and to specific families in this community, and this is a wound that is going to take a long time to heal,” he said, asking others to give the community a space to mourn.

