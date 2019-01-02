Menu
Police Officer Arrested for Filming Himself Having Sex With an Animal Read this Next

Police Officer Arrested for Filming Himself Having Sex With an Animal
Advertisement
woman in wheelchair Windsor Locks Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who deliberately dumped an 83-year-old woman she was caring for out of a wheelchair has pleaded guilty and avoided jail.

The Hartford Courant reports that 62-year-old Christine Christensen pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor third-degree abuse.

The South Windsor woman was sentenced to a year of probation.

Christensen was originally charged with third-degree assault of an elderly person, which carries a one-year mandatory minimum jail sentence.

Authorities say Christensen was caught on surveillance video in July shoving the wheelchair at a Windsor Locks nursing facility. The victim slammed face-first into the floor and suffered face and arm injuries.

The facility says Christensen did not work for them but was hired by the victim’s family.

Christensen’s lawyer says his client was frustrated and “fully admits to reckless, thoughtless conduct.”

Watch: Did You Know: Jackie Robinson was Court-Martialled?

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like