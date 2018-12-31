A $5 million class-action lawsuit against deodorant brand Old Spice alleges that its products gave thousands of its customers chemical burns and rashes. The first complaint was made by Rodney Colley, of Alexandria, Virginia, whose armpit was badly burned after using Old Spice products. Since the lawsuit was first filed, more and more people have come forward, many with photographic evidence, that Old Spice products had given them burns or severe rashes as well.

A spokesperson for Proctor & Gamble, the parent company of Old Spice, insists that their deodorant products are completely safe to use, and further claims that any skin irritation or reactions caused by their products could be the result of several factors, including combining their products with alcohol or fragrances.

Proctor & Gamble further claimed that the skin irritation may very well be due to certain customers’ general sensitivity to ingredients found in deodorants, specifically alcohol sensitivity. They say that because these ingredients are found in virtually all deodorants, the complainants would have suffered similar skin reactions had they used any other brand’s deodorants as well.

Still, the lawsuit is moving forward.

Pictures of the chemical burns and rashes show raw armpits and deep irritations. Many Old Spice users were so upset with the brand that they took to online product forums to complain about the burns and warn others to stay away from Old Spice deodorants and other products.

The lawsuit alleges that the following Old Spice products had caused the burns and skin irritation.