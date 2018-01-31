Menu
jonathan tasini Read this Next

A Bernie Sanders ally had a truly disgusting reaction to the deadly GOP train crash
Advertisement

A question on a second grader’s math test has a few completely beside themselves.

Homework assignments are usually easier in elementary school, explains a post in Little Things. But the question one second grader brought home left many stumped.


The problem was posted online by the second grader’s mother, Angie Warner. It asks:

There are 49 dogs signed up to compete in the dog show. There are 36 more small dogs than large dogs signed up to compete.

How many small dogs are signed up to compete?

Angie Warner/Facebook

First, take some time to figure out the answer by yourself.

If you got 36, just know that you both aren’t alone and are quite incorrect.

Many sought to subtract 36 small dogs from the 49 dogs total, meaning there would be 13 large dogs in the show. However, if one were to compare 36 small dogs against the 13 large, they’d find that there is only a 23 dog difference.

It’s here when Warner decided to leave the answer blank, hoping that the teacher would explain the answer. But as it would turn out, the teacher was also unaware.

She too was unable to answer the question as she copied it from the district’s website.

After days of waiting, Warner got the answer.

There were 6.5 large dogs at the show and 42.5 small dogs. As noted, trying to visualize a half dog makes the question that much more complicated to think about.

If anyone wants to get to the answer, Little Things breaks it down with a nice formula:

What you’re doing is trying to solve for x. Think of large dogs as “x” and small dogs as “y.”

49 = x+y and y = x+36

So, combine the two equations and you get:

49 = x + x+36

49 = 2x + 36

13 = 2x

x = 6.5

y = 42.5

Amazing.

RELATED: Chinese math exam question has the internet completely puzzled — and we can see why

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

He did the Democrat response to Trump’s SOTU, but his lips distracted a lot of people

He did the Democrat response to Trump’s SOTU, but his lips distracted a lot of people

A mom of 4 lost a battle with the flu just 3 days after declining to take medication

A mom of 4 lost a battle with the flu just 3 days after declining to take medication

Conservative Twitter fired shots after noticing something off with Nancy Pelosi during the State of the Union

Conservative Twitter fired shots after noticing something off with Nancy Pelosi during the State of the Union

Nearly everyone stood when Trump shared 2 families’ heartbreaking losses to illegal immigrant violence

Nearly everyone stood when Trump shared 2 families’ heartbreaking losses to illegal immigrant violence

An Air Force sergeant’s explosive rant has her military career hanging in the balance

An Air Force sergeant’s explosive rant has her military career hanging in the balance

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement