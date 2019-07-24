Menu
Authorities say a 58-year-old man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an autistic boy found mortally injured two years ago.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Alain Forget was arrested Tuesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child and delivery of a controlled substance to a child.

Officials say the 15-year-old boy died in 2017, partly because of drugs.

The agency’s statement said the teen’s grandmother gave Forget permission to take the child to his home. Two days later he called for an ambulance when the boy became unresponsive. An autopsy found Xanax and morphine in his system.

The report said investigators believe Forget drugged and sexually battered the boy. They’re still evaluating additional charges.

An attorney wasn’t listed on jail records.

