A Pennsylvania pastor who was caught sitting in a parked car with a bound and naked man insists he was simply counseling the man.





While answering a call about a suspicious vehicle, police discovered a naked man tied up with nylon rope sitting in the front seat of a car parked outside of a home. In the backseat was 61-year-old George Nelson Gregory, a preacher at the Waterfront Christian Community Church. When officers inquired about the situation, Gregory allegedly told them he and the man “were just playing” and that they “meet up from time to time to play with each other.”

The naked man confirmed whatever they were doing was consensual, and Gregory appeared to believe they were in a private setting despite being parked on a well-lit public street in view of multiple homes. According to him, police approached the vehicle because they thought someone inside was unconscious.

“I have nothing to hide. I did nothing wrong,” Gregory said. “I was counseling a young man with a drug problem. It did turn strange, but it wasn’t my doing, OK? And I was adamant that I’m participating in that way. And so that’s when the police pulled up, and they assume things, but I’m standing by my story. It’s not true.”

He added that he and his wife have been attempting to help the man for years and said, “I won’t deny that he began to take his clothes off and propositioned me, but I will deny, on a stack of Bibles with God as my witness, that I did nothing.”

Both Gregory and the naked man will receive a summons for open lewdness and indecent exposure. However, the pastor disputes the accusations on the basis that he himself was not naked at the time.

“There’s no reason for me to be charged with open lewdness,” he said.

