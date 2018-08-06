Menu
Loretta Lynn Read this Next

Our Thoughts Are with Loretta Lynn's Family as They Mourn This Terrible Loss
Advertisement
Here Is How You Can See The Perseid Meteor Shower This August 2018 Instagram: jowr_26

The time has come! The Perseid meteor shower is just around the corner, and we are here to help you see them! The Perseid shower is one of the most popular shower among stargazers, sending it be one of the brightest and most active meteor showers in the entire year. According to Space, the shower will peak on August 11 and August 12, but NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke stated one can expect a better show on August 12.

According to Cook, the moon will be near a new moon, and will be crescent, setting before the Perseid show, underway after midnight. During the shower, you can expect to see around 70 meteors per hour, breaking it down to about one meter per minute. What does this mean? Infinite amount of shooting stars and wishes! You can also expect to see Mars, visible until about 4 a.m. local time, and Saturn, visible until about 2 a.m. local time. Venus are Jupiter are both set before the Perseid, best views from 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Read More: The Longest Eclipse of the Century Is This Week, Here’s What You Need to Know

The Perseids actually got their name from the constellation Perseus. The shower is caused by the Earth’s atmosphere running into the comet debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle, happening every August. The last time Swift-Tuttle passed near Earth was in 1992, which was so large that earth spends weeks inside the debris zone it left behind.

What special equipment do you need to view the shower? Absolutely nothing, just your eyes! NASA recommends viewing the meteor shower from dark areas, such as the countryside of suburb area, so stay away from those city lights!

Fun Fact: It will actually take your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust, meaning the longer you wait outside, the more meteors you will see! Happy skywatching, friends!

Read More: 6 out-of-this-world facts about astronauts

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was and editor and writer, and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like