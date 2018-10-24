One Food Network star is getting a brand new plastic makeover courtesy of Mattel and Walmart. Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, is the newest inspiration for Barbie’s Pioneer Woman cooking chef doll. Growing up playing with Barbie dolls, Ree never expected to be transformed into the doll. When Mattel approached Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, she was ecstatic to be part of a toy she loved growing up as a kid sharing with Delish, “I remember spending hours with the Barbie Dream Home and the camping sets when I was younger.”

The new Barbie Ree Drummond kitchen playset and two accessory sets will instantly transport children to Pawhuska, Oklahoma where the Pioneer Woman is based. The Barbie playset, which is sold exclusively in Walmart Stores and online at Walmart.com, retails for $44.88 and is available for pre-order and will be on shelves in time for Christmas.

The Barbie Pioneer Woman is decked out with her signature red hair, cowboy boots, jeans, and a flowy floral shirt. Apparently, the first version had Star Ree Drummond sporting sneakers and a t-shirt but we all know that’s not her style at all.

In addition to the Ree Barbie doll, the Barbie Pioneer Woman kitchen playset includes over 30 colorful kitchen accessories including a toaster, decorative mixer, a teal fridge, and her own black cast-iron skillet. The kitchen includes a stove and oven along with everything you need to make the perfect comfort food meal.

There are two additional accessory sets, retailing for under $10. The first set includes a colorful apron, pasta and a place setting to enjoy a big bowl of spaghetti.

There is also a barbeque set that features Drummond’s late Basset hound, Charlie. The set also includes hot dogs, hamburgers and even marshmallows ready to be roasted on the fire.

Ree tells Delish, “‘I hope [the playset] makes people smile, whether they give it as a gift to their daughter or granddaughter or if kids see it,’ she says. ‘I hope it inspires fun.’”