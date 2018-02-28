Virginia authorities are continuing a frantic search for a 23-year-old mother who vanished under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, leaving a sign of struggle in her front yard.





According to the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, TerriLynn St. John was last seen at her home around 7:30 a.m. that morning as she was preparing to take her two small children to daycare. During the process, she went outside to her car and never returned. Deputies were notified of her disappearance by a family member around 10:30 a.m. that same day, as other relatives grew concerned that her vehicle was still in the driveway.

Authorities arrived to find the door of the home open and St. John’s 2- and 3-year-old children inside. They also discovered a broken necklace and her cell phone in the yard, leading them to believe a struggle took place outside the home.

“They looked through the woods and you could definitely tell there has been a struggle beside my daughter’s car,” her father Terry St. John said. “Jewelry was all around, like it had been broken off. Her cell phone was found in the bushes.”

Investigators are treating the case as a missing person’s report and are searching for St. John via K9s and aircraft. Deputies have reportedly interviewed several people and identified some persons of interest, who are currently being questioned.

“We’re definitely treating it as suspicious,” Maj. Michael Sampson said. “We’ve contacted family and friends. We’ve done searches throughout the area by air and on foot, and we’ve called neighboring jurisdictions out to assist with K9s. We know it is all over social media right now and if anybody has any information about this to please call the sheriff’s office.”

St. John is described as a white female who is 5’6″ tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including R.J.M. on her right wrist, a princess crown on her left wrist and a cross on her ring finger, and was last seen wearing a blue Outer Banks hoodie. Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact police at 804-758-2779.