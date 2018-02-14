Menu
parkland Read this Next

There's been a "mass casualty" shooting at a Florida high school -- here's what we know
Advertisement

Police have identified Nicolas Cruz as the suspect in the Wednesday school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida.

At this time, details about Cruz are spotty. A math teacher at the school told the Miami Herald “we were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him.” The teacher added “there were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”


But Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters that was not the case, saying “we received no warnings. Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

RELATED: There’s been a “mass casualty” shooting at a Florida high school — here’s what we know

Cruz killed at least seven people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Students barricaded themselves in classrooms as the shooter killed several students. Other pupils were able to get out.

Cruz has been identified as a former member of the school’s JROTC, according to the Daily Mail.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s JROTC program has a public Facebook page that lists a “Nikolas Cruz” among their members.

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A medical examiner couldn’t hold back tears while describing the brutal death of an 8-year-old rape victim

A medical examiner couldn’t hold back tears while describing the brutal death of an 8-year-old rape victim

75-year-old “Kingpin Granny” had an opioid superstore in her quaint Tennessee home, police say

75-year-old “Kingpin Granny” had an opioid superstore in her quaint Tennessee home, police say

Her tipsy tirade on a flight drove a doctor to say “I’m not sitting next to that psychotic”

Her tipsy tirade on a flight drove a doctor to say “I’m not sitting next to that psychotic”

Texas science teacher’s alleged chemistry with a 15-year-old male earned her detention

Texas science teacher’s alleged chemistry with a 15-year-old male earned her detention

Meet the latest man to go from a cell to the catwalk thanks to a smoldering mugshot

Meet the latest man to go from a cell to the catwalk thanks to a smoldering mugshot

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement