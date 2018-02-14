Police have identified Nicolas Cruz as the suspect in the Wednesday school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida.

At this time, details about Cruz are spotty. A math teacher at the school told the Miami Herald “we were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him.” The teacher added “there were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”





BREAKING: US official: Florida school shooter identified as Nicolas Cruz. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2018

But Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters that was not the case, saying “we received no warnings. Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

Cruz killed at least seven people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Students barricaded themselves in classrooms as the shooter killed several students. Other pupils were able to get out.

MORE: Male in red shirt appears to be handcuffed and apprehended by police officers in Parkland, Florida, following shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/EmZdGiSPIP — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

Cruz has been identified as a former member of the school’s JROTC, according to the Daily Mail.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s JROTC program has a public Facebook page that lists a “Nikolas Cruz” among their members.