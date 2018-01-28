Oregon police officers discovered the dismembered and decapitated remains of a 28-year-old woman stuffed into two suitcases in the back of a BMW, leading to the arrest of one suspect.





Officers received a tip on Thursday in regard to a possible homicide and began investigating the matter. They were eventually led to an abandoned black BMW, inside of which they made the gruesome discovery. Police later found the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, near a ravine where he reportedly attempted to commit suicide by slashing his wrists and throats before his arrest. After apprehending him, officers confirmed the identity of the victim as Sara Zghoul.

No other details about the investigation have been released.

RELATED: Mom starved her daughter to death — the details of her abuse are downright disturbing

Michael Larson, who spotted the suspect near his home and notified authorities, described how he saw the man in the woods behind his house.

“I could see a murderer right below our deck. The tone of his voice when he was yelling, it was very desperate,” he remembered. “It was really cold and rainy, and he’s just sitting out there leaning against a tree.”

Friends of Zghoul’s are stunned by the tragedy, speaking out to say what a wonderful person she was.

“Sara was funny, kind and a great mother,” a friend who knew her for 10 years said. “She was the kind of person to give you the shirt off her back. Even in rough times, she was grateful.”

“She was known for being a great person and she touched so many people,” a childhood neighbor recalled. “It felt like she knew everyone and losing her is a big loss for the community.”

“They say time heals things, but honestly if it’s your child, I don’t think she’s ever going to heal from it,” a high school friend added. “You just have to say I love you every day because you never know when it’s going to be their last day.”

💔 Family of Sara Zghoul just sent me this picture. This is Sara, her body was found inside a car in Aloha. A suspect is in custody @WCSheriff @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bvowbQVemn — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 27, 2018

RELATED: Billionaire couple initially thought to have died in a murder-suicide suffered a very different fate