There’s good news regarding an Alabama woman who was previously reported missing.

Lisa Michelle Holman, 45, of Chelsea, was involved in a wreck on Saturday, reports WBRC. Her damaged vehicle was left on the road, but she was nowhere to be found.





According to AL.com, police were forced to cap the number of search volunteers at 200 due to high interest.

On Sunday, Holman was found alive in a wooded area close to where her vehicle crashed. While her family said that she had suffered “a few broken bones” as a result of the crash, she was reported by police to be alert and able to walk on her own when they found her.

Authorities are now working to piece together the events that transpired over the weekend.

Pelham Police Chief Larry Palmer gave the following statement:

I want to personally thank everyone involved in the search for Lisa Holman. This was a true community effort … from surrounding law enforcement agencies, to fire and rescue, to search teams, and volunteers. I also want to thank local media outlets for sharing Lisa’s story with you. While we are still working to piece together the events of the past few days, we do want to let you know Ms. Holman was alert when we found her, and she was able to walk out of the woods to medical professionals standing by to treat her. We are thankful to serve a community where help and support is offered at a moments notice. We are so happy this situation had a good ending.

Holman’s family provided a similar statement via a Facebook post on the police department’s page, saying, “We would like to thank the literally hundreds of volunteers who offered their assistance throughout Saturday and Sunday. It was a team of these volunteers that finally reached Lisa on Sunday morning.

