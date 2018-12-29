Menu
Dad Booked 6 Flights to Join His Flight Attendant Daughter During Her Christmas Shifts Read this Next

Ohio Father Books 6 Flights to Spend Christmas With Flight Attendant Daughter
Advertisement
pregnant Sarah Black/LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A woman in active labor crossed the stage to graduate from college in Louisiana.

The Daily Advertiser reports 31-year-old Anshonarial Greenhouse was in active labor during Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s fall commencement ceremony Dec. 13.

The Marksville native crossed the stage with a little help and received her bachelor’s in business administration, with a concentration in accounting. Then she headed to a hospital, where she’d spent much of her final semester.

Greenhouse had begun having contractions at 25 weeks, too early to give birth. She’d received medicine to stop the early contractions. But she wanted to be with her fellow accounting graduates. One of those was Greenhouse’s mother.

On Saturday, Greenhouse had a healthy baby boy, Zaire. His birthday is a day before her own.

Watch: Take a Scenic Train Ride Across the U.S. for $213

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like