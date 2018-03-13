President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo will be replaced by Gina Haspel, who will become the first woman to lead the CIA.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The move came after months of turmoil, and one day after Tillerson told reporters that Russia was behind a nerve agent attack in Britain on a former Russian spy, despite the White House’s refusal to point the finger at Moscow, according to Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree.

A day after pointing the finger of blame at Russia over nerve agent attack, Tillerson is out https://t.co/116eX04mIs — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 13, 2018

The New York Times reported in December that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had developed a plan that would see Tillerson ousted and replaced with Pompeo by “around the end of the year or shortly afterward.” The president denied the report.

The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon – FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!https://t.co/FrqiPLFJ1E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

The relationship between Trump and Tillerson has reportedly been strained for months.



The secretary of state held a news conference late last year to deny an NBC News report that claimed Tillerson had nearly resigned from his post over the summer after Trump addressed the Boy Scouts of America with a divisive, political speech.