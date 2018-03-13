Menu
youtube_american idol Read this Next

This "American Idol" contestant's first kiss was with judge Katy Perry
Advertisement

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.


Pompeo will be replaced by Gina Haspel, who will become the first woman to lead the CIA.

The move came after months of turmoil, and one day after Tillerson told reporters that Russia was behind a nerve agent attack in Britain on a former Russian spy, despite the White House’s refusal to point the finger at Moscow, according to Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree.

RELATED: President Trump’s first year breaks another record with this surprising statistic

The New York Times reported in December that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had developed a plan that would see Tillerson ousted and replaced with Pompeo by “around the end of the year or shortly afterward.” The president denied the report.

RELATED: Rand Paul challenges Rex Tillerson and James Mattis to end “open-ended war”

The relationship between Trump and Tillerson has reportedly been strained for months.

The secretary of state held a news conference late last year to deny an NBC News report that claimed Tillerson had nearly resigned from his post over the summer after Trump addressed the Boy Scouts of America with a divisive, political speech.


Just days before Trump’s speech, Tillerson was heard calling Trump a “moron,” NBC News reported, citing three unidentified officials. Tillerson declined to speak about the reported name calling.

“My commitment to my president and our country is strong,” Tillerson said in October. “I serve at the appointment of the president, and I’m here for as long as the president believes I can be useful.”

President Trump announces Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s exit and names his replacement AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement