First Lady Melania Trump turns heads and causes a stir with her State of the Union outfit
President Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his administration on Tuesday.

The speech garnered much attention weeks before it was to be presented. A number of congressional representatives began promising halfway through the month of January that they would skip the speech altogether.


Despite the negativity, Trump received a warm welcome when he entered the room on Tuesday evening.

According to TIME, the following congressmen are included among those who said they would not attend Trump’s address:

  • Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)
  • Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Primila Jayapal (D-Wash.)
  • Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.)
  • Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Albio Sires (D-N.J.)
  • Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)
  • Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.)
  • Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)
  • Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)
  • Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.)

The entirety of the address is available for viewing below.

RELATED: The full excerpts of Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
