President Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his administration on Tuesday.
The speech garnered much attention weeks before it was to be presented. A number of congressional representatives began promising halfway through the month of January that they would skip the speech altogether.
Despite the negativity, Trump received a warm welcome when he entered the room on Tuesday evening.
According to TIME, the following congressmen are included among those who said they would not attend Trump’s address:
- Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)
- Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Primila Jayapal (D-Wash.)
- Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.)
- Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Albio Sires (D-N.J.)
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)
- Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.)
- Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)
- Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.)
The entirety of the address is available for viewing below.
