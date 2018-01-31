President Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his administration on Tuesday.

The speech garnered much attention weeks before it was to be presented. A number of congressional representatives began promising halfway through the month of January that they would skip the speech altogether.





Despite the negativity, Trump received a warm welcome when he entered the room on Tuesday evening.

President Trump is announced in the chamber at his first State of the Union Address. https://t.co/wdGSMPKty8 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/r58R3Roz5z — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

According to TIME, the following congressmen are included among those who said they would not attend Trump’s address:

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Primila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. Albio Sires (D-N.J.)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.)

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.)

The entirety of the address is available for viewing below.

