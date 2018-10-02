Get ready America, President Trump is now coming to your phone! The Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, has announced that for the first time in history, on Wednesday, October 3, Americans nationwide will receive a wireless emergency alert on their cell phone from President Donald Trump. The test is scheduled for 2:18 p.m. ET and is the first test of the National President Alert System that allows any president to issue a warning about a crisis. Yes, the alert we never want to get. Those. Whether it’s a missile launched by another county at the United States, a tsunami, or any major event that can harm us all at once.

FEMA authorities are urging those who get messages on their mobile devices to take them extremely seriously. They may have a direct impact on their life or safety. This allows the agency to rapidly notify the American public of anything occurring. Government agencies have issued more than 40,000 emergency alerts to cell phones since 2012. Those include warning systems such as amber alerts for missing children and weather warnings in specific regions. The difference for this new presidential alert is that it will be a nationwide alert and will only be used for advance warning of a crisis.

The alerts will be reserved for “true situation and true emergency”, whenever the government needs the public’s attention, designed to be used very specifically and rarely. Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson stated these alerts will not be used for a political agenda, especially since no one can opt out of these alerts.

Now, I am not an expert on this situation at all, but, this is pretty terrifying to me. Need I remind you about the false ballistic missile alert issue via the Emergency Alert System that played on television, radio, and cell phones in Hawaii in January? Also, does this mean that we will receive an unlimited amount of comments from the President, just like those posted on his Twitter account?

📳TOMORROW (Wednesday) 10/3: Expect to get a test emergency alert message on your phone at 2:18 PM EDT. You’ll hear a loud tone & vibration. This is a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system. Questions? Check out https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF. pic.twitter.com/RIdPay87eN — FEMA (@fema) October 2, 2018

Well, apparently I’m not the only one who thinks that, after officials specifically stated that there are specific laws, policies, and procedures in place, as well as other protocols to ensure that the system is used in accordance with its intended use as defined by law, meaning no tweets will be sent out on your phone by POTUS.

And although some agree with the alert, saying it would make their days easier in case of an emergency, several are worried about the security measures behind the system. Three New Yorkers filed a federal lawsuit last week attempting to block the test, arguing it violates free speech and is an unconstitutional seizure of electronic devices. The test is said to set off the same loud sound used for other alerts. So, if your cell phone is on tomorrow, and you have a service, you will most like receive it. Unfortunately, no one is safe. For those of you who are faint of heart, good luck to you. We’re with you.