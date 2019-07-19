Menu
Bulldog Bites off Penis Read this Next

Man in Coma After a Bulldog Ripped Off His Penis and Testicles
Advertisement
Oklahoma McDonalds Rape (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A 37-year-old Oklahoma man has been jailed on rape complaints after authorities said he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in a bathroom at a McDonald’s play area, which the child was visiting during a daycare field trip.

Midwest City police say a daycare worker knocked on the locked bathroom door Tuesday after the girl didn’t return promptly. A police affidavit says a man eventually came out and said, “I was just washing my hands.

The child told workers the man, identified as Joshua Kabatra, sexually assaulted her.

Kabatra remains jailed in Oklahoma City, and court records don’t list an attorney who can speak on his behalf. McDonald’s said in a statement that it’s “deeply disturbed” by the allegations and that it’s cooperating with police.

Watch: Child Porn Ring Leader Killed in Prison Beating By Inmates

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like