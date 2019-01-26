DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Researchers have reported seeing three rare right whale calves off Florida’s Atlantic coast.
Philip Hamilton of the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium says the calves are “a spark of hope” for the critically endangered marine mammals.
A fabulous breaching sequence of an endangered North Atlantic right whale sighted off Provincetown, Massachusetts! . North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered—the western population numbers around 400 whilst the eastern population is in the mere 10s. Entanglement in fishing gear and ship collisions are their greatest threats. Very little data exist on N.A. right whale longevity, but it is believed they can easily live 40-70 years. Females are larger than males and typically produce their first calf at age 10. Right whales differ from other baleen whales in that they feed by swimming through large patches of zooplankton with their mouths open, allowing the baleen to filter prey from water. Caption: @sevenseasoffreedom Photos: Peter Flood Info ref: NOAA
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission researchers have spotted three pairs of mothers and calves since late December in the waters between Fernandina Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach.
Right whales typically migrate from the North Atlantic to give birth off the coasts of Georgia and Florida from December through March.
Scientists estimate only about 450 North Atlantic right whales remain. No newborns were spotted during the last calving season, and just five calves were counted during the previous year.