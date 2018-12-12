Menu
John Flickner Read this Next

Elderly Man Evicted From Government Apartment for Using Legal Medical Marijuana
Advertisement
Rottweiler Kills Grandmother

MARIETTA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina grandmother was killed and two grandchildren injured when they were attacked by four Rottweilers owned by the woman’s brother.

Citing a Tuesday statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report that 73-year-old Esta Currier died after the Monday afternoon attack. The 7-year-old and 9-year-old were airlifted to a South Carolina hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says the dogs were owned by Currier’s brother. Authorities say the dogs aggressively approached responding deputies, who shot and killed them. A bullet fragment or flying debris injured 56-year-old Brenda Walters, who is Currier’s brother’s wife. She was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office says the three were attacked when Currier picked the children up from a bus stop.

Watch: Everything You Need to Know About the Shiba Inu Dog

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like