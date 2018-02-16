The woman who was caught on video screaming at a mother and baby on her Delta flight earlier this week has now been punished for the ordeal at work.





Susan Peirez, who claimed to work for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during her outburst, was suspended from her job with the New York state government following the incident.

“State employees are and must be held to the highest standard both professionally and personally,” said a director of public information for the New York State Council of the Arts, where Peirez is reportedly employed as a program director. “We were notified of this situation and have commenced an investigation. This employee has been removed from the office and placed on leave until further notice and until the inquiry is resolved.”

19-year-old mother Marissa Rundell captured the shocking incident on camera, and the video quickly made its rounds on the internet. The footage shows an annoyed Peirez cursing and complaining about having to sit next to a “crying baby” on the plane even though it doesn’t appear the child was crying at the time. When a flight attendant informed her that she couldn’t change seats, she threatened to have the employee fired and was soon removed from the flight. All the while, she continued to argue with the gate agent removing her, but ultimately exited the plane.

Delta has since responded to the ordeal in statement saying Peirez’s actions and behavior failed to meet the airline’s standards for passengers:

We ask that customers embrace civility and respect one another when flying Delta. This customer’s behavior toward a fellow customer on a flight from New York to Syracuse was not in keeping with those standards. We appreciate our Endeavor Air flight attendant’s commitment to Delta’s core values and apologize to the other customers on board Flight 4017 who experienced the disturbance.

