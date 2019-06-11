Menu
A teenager says he was bitten by a shark while surfing off the southern coast of North Carolina.

WSOC reports 19-year-old Austin Reed is expected to be fine after receiving what officials have described as a “marine bite” in Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

Reed’s grandmother tells news outlets her grandson’s injury resembled a “deep tooth bite.” Reed’s father says his son had surgery to close an approximately 10-inch (25-centimeter) wound on his foot.

The News & Observer reports that if confirmed as a shark bite, this would be the second shark attack in North Carolina this month. Last weekend, 17-year-old Paige Winter lost most of her leg from a shark bite received at Fort Macon State Park.

The Washington Post reports Winter’s father punched the shark five times before it released Winter.

