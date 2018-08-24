Torrential rain in Minneapolis has caused the sewers to explode. That’s pretty much all there is to say. It’s been raining a whole lot in the Twin Cities and sewers are popping off. And there’s video of it. This stuff looks serious.

Sadly, we don’t get to see anyone get drenched by what is almost certainly a geyser that is some uncomfortably high percentage of garbage water and human waste. I would cross any paywall to watch that. A car getting hit would also be incredible. I’m pretty sure if a car pulled up on top of that geyser the water would penetrate into the cabin and absolutely wreck somebody’s life. You’d have to spend a full 12 hours under running hot water after that.

So yeah, in case you were planning on moving to Minneapolis, just know that when it rains the sewers explode. They have poop showers. Seems like a problem, to be honest.