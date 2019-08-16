Menu
Mom Concerned After Temperature on School Bus Reaches 138 Degrees Read this Next

Mom Concerned After Temperature on School Bus Reaches 138 Degrees Fahrenheit
Advertisement
Hawaii Shark Attack Instagram/@max.keliikipi
Instagram/@max.keliikipi

A teen surfing off the Hawaii island of Oahu escaped a shark encounter uninjured, but his board didn’t.

KHON-TV reports 16-year-old Max Keliikipi was waiting for a wave Sunday evening near Makaha Beach when he spotted what he thought was a turtle fin.

It wasn’t.

max.keliikipi surfboard shark attack
Instagram/@max.keliikipi

The teen says the shark chomped down on the front of his board just inches from his foot, taking off a chunk bigger than his head.

The shark’s impact threw him into the water.

The junior lifeguard says his flight instinct kicked in and he swam toward shore.

He made it to land safely.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has recorded seven shark bites this year.

Watch: GREAT WHITE SHARK NEARLY BITES BOY LEANING OFF EDGE OF BOAT

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like