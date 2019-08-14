Menu
United Airlines Tells Pilots No Alcohol for 12 Hours Before Flights Read this Next

United Airlines Tells Pilots No Alcohol for 12 Hours Before Flights
Advertisement
Alligator attacks Woman SC

A South Carolina woman is recovering after being bitten by an alligator near her home in Hilton Head Island.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas tells news outlets that it happened in the Sun City retirement community on Monday night.

Lucas says a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog about 10 p.m. near her house, which is also near several ponds. He says the 8-to-9-foot-long (2.4-to-2.7-meter-long) gator bit the woman on the wrist and leg. She was treated at the scene and later transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.
The dog ran way during the attack and was not harmed.

An alligator control agent was called in and the gator was captured and euthanized.

Watch: WATCH THIS ALLIGATOR JOIN A COUPLE IN A FLORIDA POOL

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like