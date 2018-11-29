Menu
Buc-ee's Bathrooms Read this Next

Buc-ee's is Upgrading their Already Incredible Bathrooms
Advertisement
St. Louis Police Stockley Wikimedia Commons

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis police officers were indicted Thursday for allegedly beating an undercover colleague during 2017 protest and, along with a fourth officer, conspiring to cover up the crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictments of Officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers and Bailey Colletta. All four are suspended without pay, the city said. The indictment follows an FBI investigation requested last year by St. Louis police.

The September 2015 acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley set off weeks of protests. Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty in the 2011 death of a black suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

The indictment alleges that Boone, Hays and Myers beat the undercover agent during a protest on Sept. 17, 2017, and that the three along with Colletta covered it up.

“These are serious charges and the vigorous enforcement of civil rights is essential to maintaining public trust in law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement, adding that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department “recognized the importance of this investigation and its leadership has cooperated at every turn.”

St. Louis Police Officers Association business manager Jeff Roorda said all four officers are members of the association, but he declined further comment.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said the police department is filled with officers who do “exceptional work,” but those who violate the law must be held accountable.

“In a few instances, some officers have fallen short of the professionalism required to work in our Police Department,” Edwards said in a statement.

Watch: Longest Armed Standoff in U.S. History Comes to an End in Texas

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like